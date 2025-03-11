Israel releases Lebanese detainees amid pledge to hold peace talks

Israel released four Lebanese prisoners taken during the war with Hezbollah on Tuesday and plans to release a fifth on Wednesday, Lebanon's presidency announced.

The release is the result of talks between Lebanese, US, French and Israeli military representatives in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura. Israel and Lebanon have also agreed to establish working groups to settle disputes over five points where the Israeli military remains stationed in Lebanon, other border disputes and the release of more Lebanese detainees, according to a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, released on Tuesday.

Israel will release the five Lebanese citizens “as a gesture to the new Lebanese President” Joseph Aoun, who was appointed by the country's Parliament in January to end two years of governmental deadlock.

Shortly after the announcement, US deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus said talks to resolve “outstanding issues” would be organised soon.

The news comes amid reports in American outlet Axios that the US has been mediating talks between both countries for “several” weeks, amid continuing tension after an initial truce struck between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah expired three weeks ago.

Israel has since hit dozens of targets in Lebanon, including two in the south on Tuesday. Its military also escorted hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews into Lebanese territory last week to visit the supposed burial grounds of a Jewish scholar.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah broke out a day after Gaza-based militant group Hamas launched attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel and the Lebanese militant organisation traded tit-for-tat fire for months, which culminated in massive Israeli attacks on the group that included assassinating its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and detonating booby-trapped communication devices held by commanders throughout the organisation.

More than 4,000 Lebanese were killed in the fighting, with 16,600 injured, according to figures from the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The World Bank has said Lebanon’s post-war reconstruction would cost an estimated $11 billion.

