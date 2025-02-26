A Palestinian baby receives treatment in an incubator at the Patient Friends Hospital in Gaza city. AP
A Palestinian baby receives treatment in an incubator at the Patient Friends Hospital in Gaza city. AP

News

MENA

Hundreds of Gaza medics 'unlawfully detained, tortured, and starved'

Israeli human rights organisation says 250 healthcare professionals have been detained since beginning of war in Gaza

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

February 26, 2025