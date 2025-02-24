Egypt in discreet diplomatic drive to ensure highest representation at Arab summit on Gaza

A man gestures atop the truckload as trucks carrying humanitarian aid drive along Salah al-Din road, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 24 February 2025. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), thousands of trucks carrying essential humanitarian aid have crossed into the Gaza Strip since the first phase of a six-week ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect on 19 January 2025. EPA / HAITHAM IMAD

