Hostage exchange ends decade of waiting for two families

Two of the Israelis being released from Gaza on Saturday have been held captive for a decade, with their families unaware of whether they were alive or dead for most of that time. Avera Mengistu, 38, and Hisham Al Sayed, 37, who are both reported to be suffering from mental health issues, were captured by Hamas after crossing into Gaza within months of each other. Mr Mengistu was born in Ethiopia and moved with his family to the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon at the age of five. In September 2014, he crossed into Gaza from the Zikim beach on the strip's northern border. His family received the first indications he was alive from Hamas more than eight years later, in January 2023. "Our family has endured 10 years and five months of unimaginable suffering," his family said in a statement issued on Saturday. "During this time, there have been continuous efforts to secure his return, with prayers and pleas, some silent, that remained unanswered until today." "It's hard to process that they're going to see him after 10 years," said Gil Elias, a lawyer representing the family. "It's really a miracle." Mr Mengistu was released on Saturday morning alongside Tal Shoham, one of the hostages seized during the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Mr Al Sayed, a Bedouin Israeli from the Negev who disappeared after crossing into Gaza in April 2015, was expected to be released later in the day. He had made a previous attempt to enter Gaza in 2010 and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Hamas released a video in June 2022 showing Mr Al Sayed lying in a bed wearing an oxygen mask. "Until I see him in front of me, I won't believe he's coming back," Mr Al Sayed's father, Sha'ban Al Sayed, told Israeli outlet Haaretz. "Even though this is good news, after 10 years, it's very hard to believe. We've learnt to wait patiently. The feeling will change the moment we see him and start to process it."