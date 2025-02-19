Protesters wave a Hezbollah flag at a demonstration outside Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut. EPA
Protesters wave a Hezbollah flag at a demonstration outside Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut. EPA

News

MENA

Lebanon's flight ban 'will not shut down Iran-Hezbollah funding network'

Indefinite ban on flights to and from Iran follows Israeli claim that they transported funds to arm the militant group

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Nada Maucourant Atallah

February 19, 2025