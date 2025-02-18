Lebanon warns it may use 'all means' to force full Israeli withdrawal

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> said on Tuesday that it reserved the right to use all available means to expel occupying <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/12/israel-says-troops-will-stay-in-south-lebanon-after-ceasefire-deadline/" target="_blank">Israeli forces</a>, after the Israelis remained at five strategic locations in the south despite a deadline expiring for them to withdraw. President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joseph-aoun/" target="_blank">Joseph Aoun</a>, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/14/nawaf-salam-who-icj/" target="_blank">Nawaf Salam</a> and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in a joint statement that Lebanon would lodge a complaint with the UN Security Council to compel all Israeli troops to leave the country. "The attendees affirm the Lebanese state’s adherence to its full national rights and sovereignty over all its territories, and the affirmation of Lebanon’s right to adopt all means to withdraw the Israeli enemy," the statement said. Under a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Lebanese armed group <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a>, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal over a 60-day period ending in January, but the deadline was extended to February 18. On Monday, hours before the revised deadline, Israel's military said it would maintain a presence at the five locations to "continue to defend our residents and to make sure there's no immediate threat". “Based on the current situation, we will leave small numbers of troops temporarily in five strategic points,” Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Nadav Shoshani told reporters. The five locations are Hammams Hill, Awaida Hill, Jabal Balat, Labouna, and Al Aziyah. These high-altitude spots give Israeli forces a broad vantage point over the border region. Elsewhere in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army moved into towns and villages on Tuesday after they were vacated by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/17/israel-lebanon-withdrawal-deadline/" target="_blank">Israelis</a>. Lebanon's army said it deployed troops to about 10 towns and villages as well as "other border sites in the southern Litani area". “At dawn, enemy forces withdrew from the villages and towns they had occupied in the south, including Yaroun, Maroun Al Ras, Blida, Meiss El Jabal, Houla, Markaba, Adaisseh, Kfar Kila, and Al Wazzani,” the state-run National News Agency reported. Lebanese engineering teams were sent to clear unexploded Israeli munitions and remove roadblocks, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/16/lebanons-president-condemns-attack-on-unifil-convoy-and-vows-punishment/" target="_blank">UN peacekeepers</a> have begun patrolling villages and setting up positions alongside the Lebanese army, the agency said. President Aoun on Monday called on the US and France, who helped broker the ceasefire, to pressure Israel to fully withdraw and implement the agreement. “We fear that a complete withdrawal will not be achieved tomorrow,” Mr Aoun had said before the Israeli military’s announcement. The Lebanese army was ready to station troops to “protect the border”, he added. “The important thing is to secure Israel's withdrawal,” Mr Aoun said. “Hezbollah's weapons are part of broader solutions that Lebanese factions must agree on.” Iran-backed Hezbollah reached the ceasefire deal with Israel in November after 14 months of hostilities that saw Israel launch a ground offensive into Lebanon. Under the deal, Hezbollah is supposed to pull back north of the Litani River and dismantle its military infrastructure in the south. Lebanon’s government has since said the state should be the sole bearer of arms and has pledged to regain “all Lebanese territory”. Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassem said on Sunday that it was the government’s responsibility to ensure Israel met the Tuesday withdrawal deadline.