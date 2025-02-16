Firefighters extinguish a burning Unifil vehicle after the attack on the road to Beirut’s international airport on Friday. AFP
Lebanon's president condemns attack on Unifil convoy and vows punishment

Deputy force commander was injured in the incident

February 15, 2025