British couple charged with espionage in Iran

Two British citizen detained in Iran have been charged with espionage, after they allegedly gathered information in various parts of the country, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday
Craig and Lindsey Foreman were heading to Australia as part of a motorcycling trip around the world and had planned to be in Iran for only five days when they were detained last month for unspecified security offences, as reported by Iranian state media.
"The detained individuals entered the country as tourists and collected information in several provinces of the country," Mizan said, without giving further details.
A statement issued by the Foreign Office on the family's behalf said: "This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time."
“We are actively engaging with the British government and relevant authorities. The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return.”
Iranian media also published photos of the couple, with their faces blurred, meeting the British ambassador in the city of Kerman, south-east Iran.
The UK government is advising British and British-Iranian dual citizens against travelling to the country. It says they are “at significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”.
Human rights organisations and European countries have accused Iran of holding Europeans in custody in an attempt to be granted concessions from their nations. Tehran has denied these accusations.
