Mohammed Al Amarin gets ready to hand out slices of pizza from his mobile kitchen. Mohammed Abu Amra for The National
A slice of hope: Gaza’s first mobile kitchen brings pizza to displaced families

Inspired by a trip to Italy two years ago, Mohammed Al Amarin is making and handing out free pizzas

Nagham Mohanna
February 18, 2025