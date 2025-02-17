Displaced Sudanese woman inside a shelter at the famine-stricken Zamzam camp in Darfur, Sudan. Reuters
Displaced Sudanese woman inside a shelter at the famine-stricken Zamzam camp in Darfur, Sudan. Reuters

News

MENA

Sudan's army offensive in the capital appears to be stalling

RSF paramilitary rival is moving forward with establishing a government in areas it controls

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

February 17, 2025