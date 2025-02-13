Rafic Hariri delivers a rousing a speech as Lebanon's prime minister, in Beirut in May 1998. He would be dead within seven years. Reuters JS/SB
Rafic Hariri delivers a rousing a speech as Lebanon's prime minister, in Beirut in May 1998. He would be dead within seven years. Reuters JS/SB

News

MENA

Rafic Hariri assassination: Two decades of aftershocks – and one last chapter

The 20th anniversary of the killing comes at a critical juncture for Lebanon and the wider Middle East