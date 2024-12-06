Syrian rebel sweep threatens central city of Homs as thousands of residents flee

Syrian regime-allied Russian planes bombed a bridge leading to the central city of Homs on Friday morning, aiming to slow down a rapid advance by extremist rebels following their takeover of the main cities of Hama and Aleppo. Fighter jets targeted the Al Rastan bridge on the Homs-Hama M5 highway, residents and opposition sources said. The fall of Homs would sever supply links to President Bashar Al Assad's seat of power in Damascus. Homs "is awaiting the arrival of our forces," rebel spokesman Hasn Abdulghani said. "The era of tyranny will be soon over." <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/07/bekaa-homs-hezbollah/" target="_blank">Homs</a> is home to Syria's main oil refinery and its capture would cut the highway leading from the capital to the Mediterranean, where Russia has its prized military base. Members of Mr Assad's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/08/21/syrian-fuel-price-surge-leads-to-rise-in-discontent-among-minorities-that-embraced-assad/" target="_blank">Alawite sect </a>have been fleeing Homs in their thousands. Most are heading to the Alawite Mountains that straddle the coast. Anti-aircraft guns thundered in an attempt to intercept drones over the city, residents said. "People do not feel safe," said a city public worker. "The roads to the coast are jam-packed." The rebel offensive, which has altered the trajectory of Syria's 13 year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/syria-s-civil-war-a-handful-of-women-who-changed-history-1.992888" target="_blank">civil war</a> against Iranian and Russian allies of Damascus, is in its second week. Already the main cities of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/04/signs-of-welcome-for-syrian-rebels-in-hama-a-city-that-paid-dearly-for-its-opposition-to-assad/" target="_blank">Hama</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/20/aleppo-kurds-syria-turkey/" target="_blank">Aleppo</a>, Syria's business capital, have fallen to rebels led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, an Al Qaeda offshoot. Turkish proxies amalgamated under a formation called the National Syrian Army are also taking part. Opposition sources say the Syrian army has abandoned most of its positions in and around Rastan. The town was the scene of an early defection of 2,000 army personnel who turned against Assad when he crushed pro-democracy protests in March 2011. Homs is the hometown of Maj Gen Manaf Tlass, one of the most senior officers to defect when the civil war broke out, though he has kept a line of communications open with Russia. Moscow intervened in the civil war to save Syria's ruling system from collapse, after a similar rebel advance in 2015. The city has been historically Sunni dominated but became inhabited by a sizeable Alawite population after a 1963 coup that brought Alawite officers to power in Syria. With the takeover came massive awarding of jobs in the public sector and security forces to members of the sect, which comprised about 10 per cent of Syria's 20 million population before the 2011 revolt. The rebel advance has altered the lines of control in Syria agreed to by international powers over the past decade. It has strengthened the position of Ankara compared with Russia, Iran and the US, each of which also have their own zones of control, manned by proxy militias. Mr Assad has not made any public statement since the rebels started their offensive. But on Thursday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/syrian-tycoon-scandal-strikes-at-the-heart-of-ruling-alawite-sect-1.1015381" target="_blank">Rami Makhlouf,</a> an Alawite businessmen and a cousin of the president who had fallen out with him, made an appeal for sect unity. Addressing the Alawites, Mr Makhlouf said on Facebook that the "situation today is very dangerous" and the rebels "will violate you, rob you and take away your lives'". "Stand up", Mr Makhlouf said.