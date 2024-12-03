A Syrian Christian boy attends Easter Sunday mass at the Forty Martyrs Armenian church in the northern city of Aleppo in April 2022. AFP
Christian festivities proceed 'as normal' amid Syrian rebel takeover, says Aleppo bishop

Resurgence of fighting in one of the Christian faith's holiest months brought fears that extremist victories could endanger Syrian minorities

Ellie Sennett
Washington

December 03, 2024

