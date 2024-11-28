Abbas clarifies PA presidency succession plan but experts unconvinced

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinian</a> Authority President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mahmoud-abbas/" target="_blank">Mahmoud Abbas</a> has issued a constitutional declaration that an interim president would be appointed if his office unexpectedly becomes vacant, a move he said was aimed at stabilising Palestinian politics and avoiding a power vacuum after his death or resignation. The declaration means that should Mr Abbas, 89, be no longer able to exercise his duties, the President of the Palestinian National Council would take his post for 90 days during which an election would be held. There have long been concerns of a dangerous power vacuum in the event of Mr Abbas dying or becoming incapacitated. Rival factions of his Fatah party could vie for control of Palestinian institutions in the absence of clear succession frameworks. Mr Abbas has been heavily criticised for not outlining a succession plan for fear of angering the competing factions. There are also concerns that infighting could erupt into violence and topple the PA, which is already in a dire situation due to a financial crisis, a lack of legitimacy, the strain of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/28/israeli-strikes-on-gaza-continue-as-guns-fall-silent-in-lebanon/" target="_blank">Gaza war</a> and Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank. The declaration by Mr Abbas is the latest in a series of reforms that he and his officials say they have adopted to promote democracy and accountability, although trust in them remains low among Palestinians. Mr Abbas said the declaration was made in “awareness of this delicate stage in the history of our homeland”. The current Palestinian National Council head is Rawhi Fattouh, a former senior Palestinian spokesman in the Yasser Arafat era who has previously acted as temporary president in similar circumstances of succession. Dr Dalal Iriqat, associate professor at the Arab American University in Jenin, welcomed the directive “given the deterioration of the political situation”, but said it was “unconstitutional and illegal”. Palestinian law says that if the position of the president is vacant, then the speaker of the PA’s parliament should take over for 60 days as preparations for elections are made. However, the parliament was dismantled in 2018 by a court decision that is seen by many to have been reached due to pressure from Mr Abbas. “However, the presidential directive prioritises the well-being of the institution over individuals,” she said. "The other scenario was different individuals being appointed as vice presidents. This means people have a right to choose their leadership, rather than a few [elites] choosing.” Tahani Mustafa, senior Palestine analyst at International Crisis Group, said the move lacks the substance to significantly affect Palestinian politics when Mr Abbas is no longer on the scene. “The PA presidency is not a coveted role,” Ms Mustafa said. The position of head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, an umbrella group that the UN recognises as the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people”, and the head of Fatah, by far the largest Palestinian faction, have far more influence than the PA president, she added. “Abbas could very well be doing this either because of huge infighting within Fatah or external pressure but it’s not as substantial when you consider the context around it.”