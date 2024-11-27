World leaders hail Lebanon ceasefire but urge all sides to stay the course

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/live-israel-gaza-aid-trucks-un/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> World leaders have welcomed a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/26/israeli-prime-minister-benjamin-netanyahu-approves-ceasefire-agreement-with-hezbollah/" target="_blank">ceasefire </a>deal to end the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/26/counting-the-cost-of-israel-and-hezbollahs-war-with-no-winners/" target="_blank">conflict</a> between Israel and Hezbollah, praising the breakthrough as a win for diplomacy and "a ray of hope for the entire region". After more than a year of cross-border clashes that escalated into full-scale war over the past three months, the pause in fighting came into force at 4am local time on Wednesday. It is designed to be a “permanent cessation of hostilities”, according to US President Joe Biden, whose administration helped broker the deal. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden/" target="_blank">Mr Biden</a> and French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the truce that it will protect Israel from the threat of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and create the conditions for a "lasting calm". The two leaders said in a joint statement that it will allow residents of affected areas in both countries to return safely to their homes. "The United States and France will work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented and enforced, and we remain determined to prevent this conflict from becoming another cycle of violence," they said. They committed to leading international efforts to build the capacity of the Lebanese Armed Forces, which will patrol areas close to the Israel-Lebanon border under the deal. Mr Biden also said the US would lead a fresh effort to secure a truce between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. Mr Macron said the Lebanon ceasefire should "open the path" for an end to the Gaza war. Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/22/icc-arrest-warrants-for-israels-netanyahu-and-gallant-what-happens-next/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> thanked Mr Biden for his work securing the agreement and said he appreciated the US leader's "understanding that Israel will maintain its freedom of action in enforcing it", according to Mr Netanyahu's office. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati spoke to Mr Biden on Tuesday night, calling the deal “an essential step towards calm and stability" and returning displaced people to their homes. About 1.4 million Lebanese have been forced from their homes by the fighting. Iran, a backer of both Hezbollah and Hamas, welcomed the end of Israel's "aggression". Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement that Tehran would continue to show "firm support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance". A senior Hamas official hailed the deal and said the group was ready to reach a ceasefire in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/25/gaza-ceasefire-mediators-and-hamas-maintain-low-level-contact-but-truce-remains-elusive/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. "We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," the official told news agency AFP, accusing Israel of obstructing progress. Yemen's Houthi militants, also backed by Iran, called the deal a "victory" for Hezbollah. "We salute the great steadfastness of Hezbollah and the dear Lebanese people in the face of the brutal Israeli aggression," spokesman Mohammed Abdel Salam posted on X. UN Secretary-General <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/18/un-antonio-guterres-gaza-war/" target="_blank">António Guterres</a> expressed hope that the agreement “can put an end to the violence, destruction and suffering the people of both countries have been experiencing”. He urged all parties to fully respect and swiftly implement their commitments. “The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) both stand ready to support the implementation of this agreement, in line with their respective mandates,” a statement from Mr Guterres said. Egypt's foreign ministry said the ceasefire should be a step towards ending the war in Gaza and said the crises in the region cannot be solved militarily. China said it supports "all efforts conducive to easing tensions and achieving peace", while Turkey said it hoped the ceasefire will be permanent. "It is imperative for the international community to exert pressure on Israel to fully comply with the ceasefire and to provide reparations for the damages it has caused in Lebanon," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the ceasefire was "a relief in the devastating situation in the Middle East". In a post on X, Mr Borrell praised the mediation efforts of France and the US, saying it is "now crucial that the ceasefire holds". German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile, hailed the agreement as "a ray of hope for the entire region". "People on both sides of the border want to live in genuine and lasting security," Ms Baerbock said in a statement, calling the deal "a success for diplomacy". British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised the agreement as "long overdue" and said it would "provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations". Calling for the truce to be "turned into a lasting political solution", Mr Starmer vowed to be at the "forefront of efforts to break the continuing cycle of violence in pursuit of a long-term, sustainable peace". British Foreign Secretary David Lammy added that all parties must "seize this moment". "It must be a turning point that builds momentum towards a lasting peace in the Middle East," he said. UN Special Co-ordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaer warned that "considerable work lies ahead" to implement the deal. "Nothing less than the full and unwavering commitment of both parties is required," she said.