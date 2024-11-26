The site of an Israeli settler attack in Al Bireh near the West Bank city of Ramallah. EPA
G7 'stands united' against far-right Israeli plans to annex West Bank and Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary says ministers vowed to oppose move at talks in Italy

Thomas Harding
Westminster

November 26, 2024

