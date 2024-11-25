The offices of the Haaretz newspaper in Tel Aviv. Israel has ordered a boycott of the publication. Getty Images
News

MENA

Israel orders boycott of left-wing Haaretz newspaper over anti-government stance

Nation's oldest publication has long been critical of the Israeli Prime Minister

The National

November 25, 2024

