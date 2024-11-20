A house destroyed in an overnight air strike in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Tuesday. AFP
Israel and Hezbollah gains and losses obscured by fog of war

Experts say claims made by both sides are blocking a clear picture of the situation after Israel's ground invasion

Robert Tollast
November 20, 2024

