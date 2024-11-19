An Iraqi family listen to questions asked by government officials conducting a census in 1997. Reuters
An Iraqi family listen to questions asked by government officials conducting a census in 1997. Reuters

News

MENA

Iraq to hold first national census for 37 years in effort to drive development

Officials say the exercise will help build a roadmap for economic growth

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

November 19, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today