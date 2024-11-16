Israel strikes south Beirut district shortly after eviction order

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> carried out air strikes on Haret Hreik, in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahieh, on Saturday morning shortly after issuing an eviction notice. The attacks were the latest in a series of strikes on the city's southern suburbs, a stronghold of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/07/bekaa-homs-hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> but also the home of many civilians, since Tuesday. Saturday's strikes came shortly after the Israeli military's Arabic spokesman, Col Avichay Adraee, announced on X that Lebanese civilians should leave the area. “You are close to facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, against which the Israeli military will be acting with force in the near future,” the post said in Arabic, identifying specific buildings and telling residents to move at least 500 metres away. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon's</a> state-run National News Agency (NNA) said three air raids were conducted, damaging a number of buildings in the area. Footage posted online purported to show large clouds of smoke and debris billowing into the sky after the strikes. Israel confirmed it had carried out the strikes, saying in a statement that Iran-backed Hezbollah “has systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting them as a human shield”. Repeated Israeli air strikes on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/" target="_blank">south Beirut</a> have led to a mass exodus of civilians from the area, although some return during the day to check on their homes and businesses. Israel carried out several strikes on Friday night and into Saturday in southern Lebanon, according to the NNA. The Israeli army on Saturday said approximately 20 projectiles had been identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, it said. It also said that sirens sounded in the Eilat area after a projectile was launched from the east but did not cross into Israeli territory on Saturday. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a pro-Iran group, claimed that fighters launched two drone attacks targeting a “vital target” in Eilat. The group has been launching attacks on Israel since the start of the war in Gaza. Overnight, Hezbollah also claimed two rocket attacks targeting the headquarters of an infantry battalion in northern Israel. Since September 23, Israel has ramped up its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/30/dozens-killed-and-injured-in-israeli-air-strikes-on-south-lebanon/" target="_blank">air campaign </a>in Lebanon, later sending in ground troops, following almost a year of limited, cross-border exchanges begun by Hezbollah over the Gaza war. Lebanese authorities say that more than 3,300 people have been killed since October last year, when the Lebanese militant group and Israel began trading fire. The conflict has cost Lebanon more than $5 billion in economic losses, with actual structural damage amounting to billions more, the World Bank said on Thursday. Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday asked Iran to help secure a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hezbollah and appeared to urge it to convince the militant group to agree to a deal that could require it to pull back from the Israel-Lebanon border. As a top adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei visited Lebanon for talks, Lebanese officials said an American proposal for a ceasefire deal had been passed on to Hezbollah, aiming to end 13 months of exchanges of fire between Israel and the group. Iran is a main backer of Hezbollah and for decades has been funding it. Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel the day after Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 ignited the war in Gaza. On Friday, Israel struck the Mazzeh district of the Syrian capital Damascus, the second such attack in two days to hit the neighbourhood that is home to embassies, security headquarters and United Nations offices. Attacks blamed on or claimed by Israel have also intensified in Syria, including in areas near the Lebanese border, mainly targeting bastions of Hezbollah.