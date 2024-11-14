UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi, left, met Iran's top leadership including Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organisation. AFP
UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi, left, met Iran's top leadership including Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organisation. AFP

News

MENA

UN nuclear chief Grossi says results needed in dispute with Iran to avoid war

Tehran is willing to negotiate but not under pressure and intimidation

Anjana Sankar
Anjana Sankar

November 14, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today