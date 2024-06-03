UN offers nuclear inspection deal to Iran's new leadership

The UN's atomic watchdog says it is willing to make a deal on inspections with Iran's new leadership that could renew nuclear diplomacy with Tehran.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has spoken to Iran's acting chief diplomat since a helicopter crash killed its president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on May 19.

He told the IAEA's ruling board on Monday that it had been agreed to resume talks postponed by a mourning period in Iran.

Under an agreement, the IAEA could be given wider access to nuclear facilities in Iran, which is increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium.

Although Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon, the IAEA says it cannot confirm its intentions are peaceful while its monitoring is incomplete.

Alarm bells have been rung at the IAEA's Vienna headquarters by a recent Iranian warning that its nuclear doctrine could change if it is threatened by Israel.

Iran has also signalled it will respond if the US and European powers push a new resolution through the IAEA's board condemning Tehran's activities.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi addressed the agency's board of governors in Vienna on Monday. AFP

Mr Grossi said any wider resumption of talks, such as a new version of the 2015 deal that lifted sanctions on Iran, would need the IAEA to have full oversight.

Iran has openly stopped complying with limits on its nuclear activity since the US pulled out of 2015's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Obstruction by Tehran means the agency is "now, in some areas, guessing" as to Iran's use of centrifuges and other nuclear activities, Mr Grossi said.

It is hoped that "at some point there will be a return to diplomacy, a return to a general framework, call it JCPOA version two, or version three, or any other name", he said.

"For that to happen, the agency will have to be able to say what the basis is, and what I have been explaining to my Iranian counterparts is that if I am not able, I won’t.

"I will not sign on any report saying that Iran has a number of centrifuges, or parts for centrifuges, if I cannot see [them]."

Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon but the IAEA says it needs more information to verify its intentions. AFP

The IAEA is also pressing Iran to explain the presence of uranium particles at two undeclared sites, Varamin and Turquzabad.

The board was told there had been "no progress" on that front due to Iran failing to provide "technically credible explanations".

Mr Grossi visited Tehran in early May to discuss how the IAEA could have "more access, more visibility" at Iranian sites.

A team of IAEA technical experts was sent to Tehran last month to discuss further details but had to pack its bags after the helicopter crash on May 19.

The crash in heavy fog in north-west Iran killed the president, the foreign minister, and two other officials as well as bodyguards and flight crew.

Mr Grossi said he had told Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani of the IAEA's desire to "continue working" in a call last Friday.

The IAEA hopes its inspectors could "have more cameras, have more online systems, have perhaps more frequency of visits, have visits to places that we are not visiting at the moment", he said. "This is the idea."