A perforated stone from Nahal-Ein Gev II dig site in front of its 3D model. Photo: Daniel Rolider for the Smithsonian Magazine
News

MENA

Archaeologists say 12,000-year-old Middle East stones may be earliest known wheel technology

Dig in northern Israel finds first example of ancient spindle whorls, disc-shaped objects used to spin cloth

Neil Murphy
November 13, 2024

