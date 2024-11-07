Israel's parliament has had a stormy opening after a long recess. On Thursday, it passed a law to deport first-degree relatives of Palestinian attackers to the Gaza Strip and elsewhere. EPA
Israeli parliament passes law to deport relatives of Palestinian attackers

The law is likely to be stuck down by the Supreme Court, experts say

Thomas Helm
November 07, 2024

