Water up to the windows: Heavy rain in Iraq brings major cities to a standstill

Heavy rainfall disrupted life across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraq</a> on Sunday, prompting authorities to close workplaces and schools nationwide. Schools and offices were shut as severe flooding overwhelmed infrastructure in cities such as Baghdad. There were reports of water being up to some windows of homes amid downpours. The rain, which started on Thursday, is expected to continue through the week, with forecasts predicting a drop in temperature. The Meteorological Authority said that the weather on Monday may be clear or partly cloudy in the central and northern regions, with a chance of rain and thunder. It will probably be cloudy in the southern parts with a chance of light rains. Temperatures will drop in the central and northern areas. The day off for schools and most government offices, except health and municipality, aims to minimise the risk of accidents, safeguard public safety and allow emergency services to cope with widespread flooding. Videos on social media showed severe flooding in low-lying neighbourhoods where roads were severely flooded and vehicles abandoned. Residents were seen wading through water, attempting to rescue belongings. Municipality workers struggled to clear blocked drains and remove water from the streets. Some neighbourhoods faced power cuts. The National Centre for Crisis and Catastrophe Management is assisting with evacuations, the clearing of roads and unblocking of drains. It has asked residents in the most affected areas to leave and has set up temporary shelters. In the past five years, Iraq has faced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/23/iraqi-government-cuts-working-hours-as-heatwave-takes-its-toll/" target="_blank">record summer temperatures</a> that exceeded 50°C in many areas, as well as insufficient rainfall and frequent sand and dust storms. Reduced water flow from its two main rivers, the Euphrates and Tigris, and record heatwaves have intensified droughts. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2022/10/24/iraqs-farmers-watch-drought-kill-90-per-cent-of-wheat-crops/">Desertification</a> affects 39 per cent of the country and 54 per cent of its agricultural land has been degraded, mainly due to soil salinity caused by low river levels, lack of rain and rising sea levels. Low-quality infrastructure has resulted in serious flooding in some areas. Anger over poor services and corruption prompted months-long protests in 2019. Reforms were announced in 2022 with billions of dollars spent on projects, but there has been little evidence of significant change. Despite efforts to rehabilitate infrastructure after wars and sectarian conflicts, progress has been slow. Essential systems like drainage and sewage networks are unable to handle intense rainfall. Citizens have expressed frustration with the government's handling of the crisis on social media, pointing to the long-standing neglect of public infrastructure. They have criticised authorities, with some users posting images of flooded streets alongside promises of infrastructure improvements made in past elections. “Where are all these billions you spent on Baghdad?” a resident asked as he was filming a flooded street in the capital.