Iraqi government cuts working hours as heatwave takes its toll

The Iraqi government has cut public sector working hours by 60 minutes as the population endures a heatwave, with temperatures hovering at about 50°C.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said work at government offices will start at 7am and end at 1pm.

He allowed the governors to announce public holidays in the provinces where temperatures hit 50°C.

The measures aim to “reduce the burden on citizens in general and employees in particular, as well as to rationalise electricity consumption,” the government said, adding that they will be applied until the end of August.

The Ministry of Health has been issuing continuous guidance to help Iraqis cope with the high heat, stressing the need for hydration and caution.

"Stay hydrated, stay in shade, avoid direct sunlight, wear light colours because they reflect sunlight, reduce exercise and strenuous activities during daylight hours and use umbrellas,” it said.

Iraq's electricity infrastructure is straining under surging demand.

The increased demand for air conditioning and cooling systems is overwhelming the fragile power supply, resulting in frequent cuts.

This leaves many Iraqis without relief, particularly people in impoverished areas where alternatives such as generators are not available.

It has been a similar story for decades, with soaring demand rapidly outpacing supply over the summer months by as much as 30 per cent.

The heatwave underscores Iraq’s vulnerability to climate change as the country is ranked fifth on a list of countries most vulnerable to global warming, according to the UN.

Iraq has been experiencing its worst drought in decades, with temperatures exceeding 50°C in summer – mainly during the months of July and August.

Construction of dams and the diversion of water upstream in Turkey and Iran have made the crisis worse, leaving downstream nations such as Iraq with less water.

Decades of war and conflict have damaged the country's infrastructure, leading to water losses and inefficient distribution.

Across the region, which is also gripped by a heatwave, several countries have resorted to power cuts to save electricity.

In Kuwait, the government has introduced cuts to avoid the danger of large-scale blackouts.

In Egypt, the government has mandated daily power cuts as it struggles with an economic crisis.

Lebanon has faced chronic electricity shortages for decades, with many Lebanese blaming corruption within the ruling elites – similar to the Iraqi experience.