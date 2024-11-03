Suez Canal Authority responds to video of Israeli warship transiting waterway

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/21/egypt-voices-strong-opposition-to-israels-postwar-plans-for-gaza/" target="_blank">Egypt's</a> Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday that all vessels, whether commercial or military, have the right to freely transit the strategic waterway, in the first official reaction to a widely shared video clip of an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/01/north-gaza-apocalyptic-and-residents-at-imminent-risk-of-death-warn-un-agencies/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> warship sailing through the canal. The statement issued by the state-owned SCA, which runs the waterway linking the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, made no mention of the video, which shows a small crowd of Egyptians watching the Israeli vessel pass while cursing Israel and complaining about their government allowing it to use the canal. The vessel, sailing south from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, flew the flags of Israel and Egypt. Suez Canal regulations stipulate that the flag of the host nation is flown next to that of the country of registration while sailing through the waterway. The SCA statement was the second time in less than a week that Egyptian authorities have had to respond to social media allegations involving Cairo's relations with Israel, at a time when anti-Israeli sentiment is running high over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Many social media users have criticised the authorities for not taking enough punitive measures against Israel in response to what is widely seen in Egypt, including by the government, as Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Egypt signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, becoming the first Arab nation to do so, after the two neighbours fought four full-fledged wars between 1948 and 1973. Relations have been on a rollercoaster since then, but have been more tense since the Gaza war broke out than at any time in the past 45 years. “The Suez Canal Authority emphasises its commitment to the implementation of international treaties guaranteeing free passage to ships transiting the Suez Canal whether they are commercial or military, regardless of their nationality,” said the statement, which the authority said was in response to “questions on social media.” The statement cited the internationally recognised Constantinople Convention of 1888, the provisions of which still govern the rules of the Suez Canal. The convention's first clause declares that the waterway “shall always be free and of commerce or of war, without distinction of flag. Consequently, the High Contracting Parties agree not in any way to interfere with the free use of the Canal, in time of war as in time of peace. The Canal shall never be subjected to the exercise of the right of blockade.” Egypt's army was forced to respond on Thursday to allegations on social media that it was aiding Israel in its war in Gaza, where more than 43,300 Palestinians have been killed since October last year and more than twice that number injured in Israel's military campaign there. This followed media reports that Egypt's Mediterranean port of Alexandria had received a shipment of explosives bound for Israel. “The Egyptian Armed Forces categorically deny what has been circulated on social media and suspicious accounts and what is being promoted about assisting Israel in its military operations in general and in detail,” it said in a statement. The military statement was issued a day after a pro-Palestinian legal support group filed a court appeal in Berlin, seeking to block a 150-tonne shipment of military-grade explosives aboard the German cargo ship MV Kathrin, which they said was destined for Israel's biggest defence contractor, Elbit Systems. London Stock Exchange data and the vessel-tracking website Marine Traffic showed the MV Kathrin docked at Alexandria on Monday. Also on Thursday, Egypt's Transport Ministry said the ship had docked in Alexandria to unload a shipment for Egypt's Ministry of Military Production, and that it submitted an official request to leave for Turkey. The European Legal Support Centre's appeal argued that the explosives could be used in munitions for Israel's war in Gaza, potentially contributing to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Because of the explosives bound for Israel, the MV Kathrin was denied entry at several African and Mediterranean ports, including in Angola, Slovenia, Montenegro and Malta, according to the centre. It said Portuguese authorities recently required the ship to switch from a Portuguese flag to a German flag before it could continue.