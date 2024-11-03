Hamas and Fatah officials discuss post-war Gaza in Cairo meeting

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/01/live-israel-gaza-lebanon-beirut/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Senior officials from rival Palestinian factions<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/22/why-did-israel-assassinate-a-fatah-official-in-lebanon/" target="_blank"> Fatah</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/24/videos-of-gazans-condemning-hamas-were-filmed-under-israeli-coercion-witnesses-say/" target="_blank">Hamas </a>are meeting in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/blinken-heads-to-cairo-in-latest-push-for-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Cairo </a>to discuss forming a committee to manage <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/01/north-gaza-apocalyptic-and-residents-at-imminent-risk-of-death-warn-un-agencies/" target="_blank">Gaza's</a> postwar government, part of Egypt's broader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/31/biden-advisers-in-egypt-and-israel-to-push-for-lebanon-and-gaza-ceasefires/" target="_blank">mediation efforts </a>to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Both sides met in Cairo last month to discuss forming the committee based on a proposal put forward by Egypt, but talks were adjourned for later discussions, security sources told Egypt's Al Qahera News TV. The committee would be made up of independent Palestinian figures not aligned to a particular movement. Mediators, including Egypt and Qatar with US, have failed to secure a truce that would end the Gaza war and facilitate a release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas, along with thousands of Palestinians detained by Israel. More than 43,300 Palestinians have been killed across Gaza since the war began last October, with at least another 102,000 wounded and several thousands missing across the devastated enclave. Last month, Egypt met with Israeli officials to voice <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/21/egypt-voices-strong-opposition-to-israels-postwar-plans-for-gaza/" target="_blank">"strong opposition"</a> over Israel's plan for postwar Gaza, including the creation of a northern "buffer zone" that could displace hundreds of thousands of people. The Israeli plan would split the northern part of the coastal enclave into five “security zones” in which no rebuilding would be allowed, sources told <i>The National</i> at the time. Only displaced women and men over the age of 60 would be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza, where local militiamen known to be opposed to Hamas would take charge of distributing humanitarian assistance. Israel has repeatedly said it will not let Hamas rule in a postwar Gaza. The latest meetings follows another round of talks to bring the war, now more than a year old, to even a temporary end. Discussions ended last week in Doha with no sign of a breakthrough. Meanwhile, several people were reported killed in overnight Israeli air strikes across the enclave, with intense attacks reported across Gaza city into Sunday morning. It came a day after six people, including four children, were wounded in an Israeli strike on a polio vaccination centre in Gaza city. Israelis continued protests on Saturday calling for the return of more than 100 people who still remain<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/netanyahu-israel-gaza-war-october-7-attack/" target="_blank"> hostage </a>in Gaza, taken captive during the Hamas October 7 attack that sparked the war. Crowds continued rallies in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/02/israel-general-strike-under-way-in-latest-push-for-ceasefire-deal/" target="_blank">Tel Aviv,</a> where weekly demonstrations have been held since the war began. Demonstrators held placards with slogans including "Deal now", "Stop the war" and "We won't abandon them", chanted: "Why are they still in Gaza?" according to<i> AFP</i> reporters at the scene. Israeli Prime Minister<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/19/drone-launched-at-benjamin-netanyahus-home-in-central-israel/" target="_blank"> Benjamin Netanyahu</a> and his government have been criticised by the Israeli public for "abandoning" hostages held in Gaza in favour of continuing the war, which has since spread to an all-out offensive and invasion of Lebanon. <i>Agencies contributed to this report</i>