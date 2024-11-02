Residents and police officials stand near a house that was hit, following a projectiles attack from Lebanon towards Israel, in the central Israeli town of Tira, on November 2, 2024. Reuters
Residents and police officials stand near a house that was hit, following a projectiles attack from Lebanon towards Israel, in the central Israeli town of Tira, on November 2, 2024. Reuters

News

MENA

Nineteen people injured in central Israel after Hezbollah launches rockets from Lebanon

Israeli air strikes across Lebanon's northeastern farming villages on Friday kill at least 52

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

November 02, 2024