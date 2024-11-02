Nineteen people injured in central Israel after Hezbollah launches rockets from Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Nineteen people in central <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel's</a> Sharon region were injured early on Saturday, after the military reported the launch of three projectiles from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> into Israeli territory. Hezbollah said it had targeted the rockets at an Israeli intelligence base near Tel Aviv. Hezbollah "fired a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit in the suburbs of Tel Aviv" the Iran-backed group said in a statement. Seven people in the central Israeli town of Tira were injured, Israel's national ambulance service said. The Israeli military said that sirens sounded in several areas of central Israel after the projectiles were launched. Some projectiles had been intercepted, it said. "A fallen projectile was most likely identified in the area," the army added, noting that the incident was under investigation. The rocket attack came after Israel conducted dozens of intense air strikes across Lebanon's north-eastern farming villages on Friday. In Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, Israel conducted a series of heavy air strikes on Friday, killing at least 52 people and driving more families to flee with whatever they could carry. Thick plumes of smoke were seen over the horizon. The national ambulance service and local media said the injuries in Tira ranged from mild to moderate, while two other people suffered stress symptoms. Tira, a predominantly Arab town, is located about 25 kilometres (15 miles) north-east of Tel Aviv, near the border with the occupied West Bank. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it had launched drones at a "vital target" in northern Israel. It was not immediately clear if the group's action was related to the injuries. Fighting in Lebanon has escalated dramatically in recent weeks between Israeli forces and the Lebanese <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> group. According to Israeli official figures, at least 63 people have been killed on the Israeli side since cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah erupted in October last year following Hamas's deadly attack on Israel. On Thursday, rocket fire from Lebanon killed seven people in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/31/seven-killed-by-hezbollah-rockets-in-northern-israel/" target="_blank">Metula</a>, northern Israel, including four Thai farmers. Hezbollah began firing rockets, drones and missiles from Lebanon into Israel in solidarity with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> immediately after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. The year-long cross-border fighting boiled over to full-blown war on October 1, when Israeli forces launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon for the first time since 2006. Since the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in 2023, more than 2,897 people have been killed and 13,150 wounded in Lebanon, the Health Ministry reports, not including Friday's rising toll. Health authorities say that a quarter of those killed were women and children. Overall, United Nations agencies estimate that Israel’s ground invasion and bombardment of Lebanon has displaced 1.4 million people. Residents of Israel’s northern communities near Lebanon, roughly 60,000 people, have also been displaced for more than a year. Meanwhile, the UN peacekeeping chief said the UN force in southern Lebanon is determined to stay, not only because of its mandate monitoring attacks by Israel and Hezbollah but because the departure of peacekeepers would likely mean UN facilities would be taken over by one of the warring parties. “That would be very bad for many reasons, including the perception of impartiality and neutrality of the United Nations,” Jean-Pierre Lacroix said in a UN interview Friday. At the start of Israel’s latest offensive in early October Israel asked the UN peacekeeping force known as Unifil to pull back 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the Lebanese border for their safety, but the UN refused. “Unifil peacekeepers are staying,” Lacroix said. “They’re holding the line and they’re determined to continue doing what they’re mandated to do.”