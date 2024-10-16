El Sisi names new chief of intelligence agency, replacing long-time close aide and confidant

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egyptian </a>President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday appointed Hassan Mahmoud Rashad as head of the country's intelligence agency, according to a statement from the presidency. He replaces Abbas Kamel, a close aide of the president and a longtime confidant. Mr Rashad was sworn into the new role by Mr El Sisi, the statement added. Mr El Sisi's office released a photo on Wednesday showing him receiving both Mr Kamel and his successor, Mr Rashad. Little is known about Mr Rashad besides that he is a career intelligence operative who, like most officials in his field, hails from the military. As is the case with his predecessor, he holds the army rank of major general. Mr Kamel is a longtime confidant of Mr El Sisi. The brief statement said his new role would be adviser to, and special envoy of, the president as well as “general co-ordinator of security agencies." The statement did not say why Mr Kamel was replaced. Under the outgoing chief, the nation's intelligence agency took over from the Foreign Ministry the running of several key files, including neighbouring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/11/sudan-refugees-egypt/" target="_blank">Sudan</a>, Libya and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/egypt-stranded-on-the-sidelines-as-worlds-focus-shifts-from-gaza-to-lebanon/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. Mr Kamel, 67, was named chief of the intelligence agency in 2018 after working for Mr El Sisi as his chief of staff when the Egyptian leader was defence minister and later when elected President in 2014. He was also the lead negotiator in mediation by Egypt, the US and Qatar to end the year-long war in Gaza and free Israeli and other hostages held by Hamas since October last year. His last known foreign trip was a brief visit last month to Eritrea, a strategically located Horn of Africa nation that Egypt has been<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/10/egypts-el-sisi-and-somalias-mohamud-head-to-eritrea-for-talks-as-ethiopia-relations-sour/" target="_blank"> moving closer to</a> in recent years.