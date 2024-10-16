El Sisi names new chief of intelligence agency, replacing long-time close aide and confidant

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi at the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s new chief of intelligence Hassan Mahmoud Rashad. Photo: Office of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi at the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s new chief of intelligence Hassan Mahmoud Rashad. Photo: Office of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi