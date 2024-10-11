Lebanese families fleeing their homes amid Israeli bombing have left many foreign domestic workers to fend for themselves. Reuters
Lebanon's domestic workers left stranded by employers fleeing war

Thousands are sleeping rough in Beirut amid the chaos of conflict and displacement

Anjana Sankar
October 11, 2024