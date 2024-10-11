History professor Mostafa Hamarneh, member of the Jordanian Senate, and former confidante of the late King Hussein, at his home south of Amman. Khaled Yacoub Oweis / The National
History professor Mostafa Hamarneh, member of the Jordanian Senate, and former confidante of the late King Hussein, at his home south of Amman. Khaled Yacoub Oweis / The National

News

MENA

Former confidante of Jordan’s King Hussein calls for non-violent end to Israel-Gaza war

Mustafa Hamarneh tells The National that people on both sides who want to co-exist could create a 'paradigm shift'

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

October 11, 2024