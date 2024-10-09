Syria says member of security forces killed in Israeli attack in Quneitra

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> A member of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/" target="_blank">Syria's</a> security forces was killed and another wounded in an Israeli attack on the southern city of Quneitra on Wednesday, a day after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/israel-hezbollah-syria-gaza/" target="_blank">strike</a> on Damascus killed ten people. The area is in the Golan Heights, near a 1974 armistice line between the Syrian and Israeli military. The security personnel was killed after "Israeli aggression targeted the eastern entrance" of the city, the official Syrian news agency Sana said, citing an official in Quneitra. Pro-goverment media reported that the attack occurred at a roundabout in the city. Over the past six years, Lebanon's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> and other Iran-backed militia groups have established a significant presence in the region, according to Arab security officials. It was unclear whether <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/04/israel-strikes-lebanon-syria-highway/" target="_blank">Israel</a>, which has been mounting a campaign to destroy Hezbollah's command structure in Lebanon and Syria, had launched a land incursion into Quneitra. On September 8, Israeli special forces reportedly mounted a rare ground raid in the central Syrian area of Masyaf, about 240km north of the Israeli border, storming a weapons development site overseen by Iran. Israel is seeking to weaken Iran's ability to open another front in Syria, from where it could inflict damage on Israeli troops stationed in the occupied Golan Heights, according to members of Syria's political opposition who specialise in reconnaissance. A Syrian opposition source said this week that despite Israel's recent military successes, it is still dangerously exposed to a network of militias that Iran and Hezbollah have built adjacent to Israeli positions in the Golan Heights, across the armistice line. "I would not be surprised if Israel's next incursion will be across the Golan, to neutralise the Hezbollah proxies and bases there," he said, adding that such an operation would also be designed to prevent Iran from moving thousands of Iraqi militia fighters to the Golan from Damascus and eastern Syria. The attack on Quneitra came after an Israeli attack on a building in Damascus on Tuesday night killed ten people. Israeli raids in Syria <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/2023/12/03/israel-strike-syria-irgc/" target="_blank">have intensified</a> in pursuit of key supply lines to Hezbollah and its personnel who operate in the country, as part of a campaign that has eliminated a significant part of the group's command structure in the past few weeks. Syrian state media quoted a military official as saying on Tuesday that seven "civilian martyrs" were killed in the night attack on Damascus's Mazzeh district. Other Syrian media outlets said the death toll has since risen to ten. Israeli planes launched three missiles at the building, the official added. Damascus residents said on Telegram groups that a Syrian doctor and a Yemeni university professor were among the dead. An Israeli strike on a building in the same district last week reportedly killed Hassan Jaafar Al Qasir, a relative of late Hezbollah leader<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/10/07/having-attended-a-nasrallah-rally-i-could-see-why-he-was-a-historical-figure/" target="_blank"> Hassan Nasrallah </a>who was assassinated by Israel in Beirut two weeks ago. Al Qasir was in charge of Hezbollah's financing and stealth accounts, according to Israeli and Arab media. Commanders in the IRGC and Palestinian militant groups, as well as Hezbollah, have been killed in Syria the last year, particularly in Mazzeh. Figures linked to Tehran and its regional proxies have been buying or leasing property in the area since Iran started carving a zone of control in Syria, including parts of Damascus, at the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011. They have also been buying land near the urban concentrations on the edge of Damascus.