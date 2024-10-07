A damaged Lebanese Civil Defence helmet is displayed after an Israeli attack on central Beirut's Bachoura neighbourhood. Reuters
A damaged Lebanese Civil Defence helmet is displayed after an Israeli attack on central Beirut's Bachoura neighbourhood. Reuters

News

MENA

Lebanese Civil Defence bearing the brunt of 'deliberate' Israeli attacks

At least 10 firefighters were killed in an Israeli air strike in south Lebanon on Sunday

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Nada Maucourant Atallah
Beirut

October 07, 2024