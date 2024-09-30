Israel strikes at heart of Beirut for first time after targeting Houthis in Yemen

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> An Israeli air strike hit an apartment block near the Cola Bridge in Beirut overnight, marking the first attack on the city centre since the current conflict between Israel and Hezbollah began in October last year. The strike followed the assassination of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hassan-nasrallah/" target="_blank">Hassan Nasrallah</a> in another <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/" target="_blank">Beirut</a> attack on Friday, as well as assaults on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank">Houthi</a> targets in Yemen on Sunday, as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> escalates its military campaign. A witness told <i>The National</i> that the fifth floor of the six-storey Beirut building was destroyed, with books, furniture and belongings scattered across the street. At least five ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The Cola Bridge is a key link between Beirut’s airport road and its downtown. The armed group Popular Front for the Liberation of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestine</a> said three of its fighters were killed in the attack, naming them as Mohammad Abdul Aal, Abdulrahman Abdul Aal, and Imad Odeh. It said the Israeli strike would only make the group more “steadfast” and “resilient”. The attack on Cola is the latest in a series of air strikes across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/24/egypt-unga-lebanon-israel/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> that have killed more than 1,000 people in the past two weeks. In the latest round of attacks, at least 105 people were killed and 359 were wounded on Sunday in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/israeli-lebanon-strikes-baalbek/" target="_blank">Lebanon's Bekaa Valley</a> in the east, Baalbek-Hermel governorate and Beirut's southern suburbs. One strike in southern Lebanon killed a school principal and member of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a>, along with his wife and two children, the Gaza-based armed group said on Monday. Hamas named him as Fath Sharif Abu Al Amin of the Deir Yassin high school and said the strike hit the family's home in Al Bas camp. On Sunday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> expanded its campaign into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/29/netanyahu-nasrallah-lebanon/" target="_blank">Yemen</a>, killing at least four people and wounding 49 others in strikes on the port of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/29/israeli-strike-in-yemen-a-warning-for-the-iran-backed-houthi-rebels-to-stay-out-of-it/" target="_blank">Hodeidah</a>, according to a toll from the Houthi-run Al Masirah news outlet. The Houthi's Supreme Political Council said the city's Mina power station, the Al Hali power station and Al Arj power tanks were struck. It said Israel would face a response that “it could not tolerate”. The Houthis have been carrying out strikes on Israel and in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> after almost a year of Israeli bombardment of the territory following the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7 last year. The Houthis have said they will not let up until a ceasefire in Gaza is reached. “We will not stop or retreat and will continue with the help and success of God. This aggression will not pass without a response,” the group said on Sunday. On Monday morning, Israel carried out further strikes on Gaza, killing two people in an attack on a school housing displaced people in the northern city of Beit Lahia, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said. About 41,600 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7. The territory's ministry of health says the toll is likely to be higher with thousands missing or under rubble.