Gazan man looks to ancestors for construction inspiration amid Israeli blockade

Motaz Barzaq had always dreamt of building a house by the beach in Gaza, but financial constraints stood in the way. Now, in a twist of fate, the turmoil of war has spurred him to make it a reality by drawing inspiration from the frugal ways of his ancestors. Forced to flee his home in Gaza city due to Israeli bombardment, Mr Barzaq, 64, sought refuge with friends in Deir Al Balah on the central Gaza coast. Determined to have a place of his own, he has built a small house with an ocean view using only sandbags and mud. Structures made from a mixture of mud and brittle hay were a staple in the region for thousands of years before the advent of concrete. Today, prices for quality construction materials such as concrete are sky-high in Gaza due to Israel's blockade. "For me, the most beautiful place is the shore," Mr Barzaq told The National. "I want to live next to the sea, but a tent wouldn't withstand the powerful winter and sea waves." For less than one shekel ($0.27) each, he bought used bags previously filled with flour from the UN's Palestinian refugee agency. Mr Barzaq filled them with sand and sewed them together to build a small home that includes one room with a modest kitchen and bathroom. To protect the structure from sea waves, he is now building a 1.5-metre-high wall, with a strong foundation anchored a metre underground, also using only sandbags. He began construction a month ago, dedicating eight to 12 hours a day to the process. Mr Barzaq's friend, a skilled builder, helped him. Reflecting on the effort, Mr Barzaq said: "It was hard, but I was so excited to see the final result." The pair used around 1,200 sandbags, costing around 800 shekels. For the roof, he sourced bricks for about 1,200 shekels. "Even though this cost more than a tent and less than renting a house, working hard for better living conditions is worth it," Mr Barzaq said. "A tent offers no protection, and with no certainty about the future, I wanted something that would at least make me comfortable." Sandbags have a limited lifespan and will deteriorate under the sun's heat, so Mr Barzaq is working on ways to extend their use. He said others in his position can consider similar projects. He has decked out his space with simple furniture to create a warm, homely environment, but says it will never feel the same as his original home in Gaza city, in the absence of family. The Gaza city home he fled 10 months ago has been partially destroyed, and he is waiting for the war to end so he can return and restore it. "The Palestinian people always have alternatives," Mr Barzaq said. "If building materials become unavailable, we return to drawing inspiration from the methods used by our ancestors and forefathers."