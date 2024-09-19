Rasha Mahmoud, 13, lost her right foot when a shell exploded while she was on her way home from the market in 2020. Photo: Project Masam
Ten years on: Yemen's overshadowed humanitarian crisis claims lives and hopes in silence

The war has affected every aspect of life for ordinary citizens, leaving them injured, homeless, and hungry, while the world focuses on newer crises

Nada AlTaher
Abu Dhabi

September 19, 2024