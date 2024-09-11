Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, right, welcomes Masoud Pezeshkian at Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday. Reuters
Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, right, welcomes Masoud Pezeshkian at Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday. Reuters

News

MENA

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian visits Iraq in first trip abroad

Pezeshkian accompanied by high-level delegation including foreign, defence and trade ministers

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

September 11, 2024