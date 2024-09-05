The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is at the heart of schisms between Egypt and Ethiopia. EPA
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is at the heart of schisms between Egypt and Ethiopia. EPA

News

MENA

Egypt's involvement in Somalia signals new and precarious chapter in dispute with Ethiopia

Sending troops and arms is the latest bid by Cairo to put pressure on Addis Ababa

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

September 05, 2024