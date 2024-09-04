Egypt's President El Sisi to visit Turkey for first time since taking power

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt will meet with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday in the first presidential level visit in 12 years, as the countries attempt to rebuild ties damaged by years of political disputes.

It will also be Mr El Sisi's first trip to the country since taking power more than a decade ago, and follows an official invitation by Mr Erdogan when he visited the Egyptian capital in February this year. At the time, Mr El Sisi said the visit "turned a new page".

The two sides will sign as many as 20 agreements related to defence, energy, tourism, health, education and culture, aiming to increase the volume of trade between the two countries to $15 billion from $10 billion, Turkish state media reported. The agenda today includes the first meeting of a presidential-level strategic co-operation council between the two countries, a body that was restructured following Mr Erdogan's Cairo trip, the Turkish government's communications directorate said.

"At the council meeting, all aspects of Turkey-Egypt relations will be reviewed, and joint steps that can be taken in the upcoming period to further develop bilateral co-operation will be discussed," the statement said. "On the occasion of the meeting, the signing of various documents aimed at strengthening the contractual basis of relations is also on the agenda."

Major political differences over the past decade have rocked the relationship, although economic ties have remained strong. Trade volume topped $4.9 billion in the first seven months of 2024, according to Turkish Statistical Institute data.

Ties soured following Mr Erdogan’s vigorous opposition to the 2013 coup that brought Mr El Sisi to power, following the removal of the president at the time, Mohamed Morsi. Cairo saw Turkey's position as overtly supportive of the Muslim Brotherhood, and as an intervention in Egyptian internal affairs.

Turkish support for Islamist movements more widely, and general Turkish wariness of rulers brought to power by military takeovers, deepened the distrust between the two nations, and the two countries withdrew their respective ambassadors soon after.

Egypt’s concerns over the presence of Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood exiles in Turkey were slightly alleviated after Ankara took measures to tone down their criticism of the government in Cairo.

Ankara’s wider Africa policy has also been a divisive issue. Turkey’s 2020 military intervention on the side of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya angered the Egyptian government, which supports Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, whose power base is in the east of the country. Cairo believes that the presence of foreign troops in the divided North African country undermines its national security concerns, analysts said.

“Libya continues to be a sticking point, but less so now because there haven’t been massive shifts in the power dynamics, and the current situation is not an imminent threat for anybody,” Dareen Khalifa, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group think tank, told The National.

“Of course if you ask the Egyptians they are going to say that they want all foreign troops out [of Libya] … they are speaking about the Turks when they say they want foreign troops out, and that their presence in Libya is undermining the political process and their border concerns.”

Cairo has also taken umbrage at Ankara’s significant support for Ethiopia, especially in the construction of a major dam on the Nile, which Egypt says threatens its fresh water supply.

The meeting on Wednesday will also include discussion of regional issues, including the war in Gaza, the Turkish government communications directorate said. Egypt has been a key player in continuing efforts to broker a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, and Turkey has been widely critical of the military operations in Gaza that followed Hamas's October 7 attacks.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3ECompany%3A%20Zywa%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202021%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Nuha%20Hashem%20and%20Alok%20Kumar%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20UAE%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%243m%3Cbr%3ECompany%20valuation%3A%20%2430m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDirect%20Debit%20System%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sept%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20with%20a%20subsidiary%20in%20the%20UK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elaine%20Jones%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​