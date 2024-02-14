Turkey's Erdogan in Egypt on a milestone visit that caps thaw in relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Egypt on Wednesday, the start of a milestone visit that caps the recent thaw in relations between Cairo and Ankara after years of tension.

This is Mr Erdogan's first visit to Egypt in 11 years, a period during which the two regional powerhouses were mostly locked in a series of public and bitter squabbles over a range of issues, including Cairo's claims that Ankara meddles in the domestic affairs of Arab countries and supports militant groups.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received the Turkish leader on his arrival at Cairo airport before the pair drove to the nearby Al Ittihadya Palace where Mr Erdogan reviewed a guard of honour before their talks.

Relations first became fraught in 2013 when Egypt's military, then led by Mr El Sisi, removed president Mohammed Morsi, a Turkey-backed Islamist, from power. Mr El Sisi was elected to office the following year. The two countries withdrew their respective ambassadors soon after.

The two countries began talks to normalise relations more than two years ago, with mid-ranking officials from each side discussing how to resolve outstanding issues. The process received a major boost when Mr El Sisi and Mr Erdogan met for the first time on the sidelines of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar in 2022.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, centre right, welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre left, upon his arrival at Cairo Airport on Wednesday. EPA

The restoration of full diplomatic ties and the two countries' declared intention to embark on a path of co-operation signal a key change in the region's geopolitical landscape.

The two countries have backed rival sides in the conflict in Libya, next door to Egypt, in the civil war that erupted after the fall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Egypt is also opposed to what it considers to be Turkey's undue influence in Syria and Iraq, and perceived attempts to muscle in on Cairo's energy plans in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Both Egypt and Turkey command large armies and are able to exercise significant influence across the region. Turkey is the only Muslim country that is a Nato member, while Egypt is the most populous Arab nation.

Relations between the two countries and their peoples date back more than a millennium. Egypt became a part of the Ottoman Empire in 1517, and formal ties to Istanbul remained in place until early in the 20th century.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, with their wives, Emine Erdogan and Entissar Amer, in Cairo on Wednesday. Reuters

Mr Erdogan's visit comes after growing economic ties between the two countries.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said earlier this month that Ankara has agreed to provide Egypt with drones, the first known arms deal between Cairo and Ankara since their governments agreed in July to upgrade their diplomatic relations to ambassadorial level after the on-and-off talks to resume ties.

“Normalisation in our relations is important for Egypt to have certain technologies,” Mr Fidan said. “We have an agreement to provide [Egypt] unmanned air vehicles and other technologies.”

Trade between the two countries did not reflect the tension that had for years defined relations, growing at a steady pace to reach almost $10 billion in 2022.

Mr Erdogan's visit takes on added significance because of the Gaza war. Mr Erdogan and Mr El Sisi have each strongly criticised Israel over the high Palestinian death toll – more than 28,000, mostly civilians, have been killed so far – in the territory and the widespread destruction caused by Israel's war.

An Egyptian presidential statement said that the two leaders were to discuss “regional challenges and files”, especially efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and send humanitarian aid to the territory's residents.