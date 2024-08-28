Iraq and Tunisia hold high-level talks to strengthen bilateral ties

Iraq's relations with Tunisia are “entering a new phase”, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said on Wednesday while on a visit to Tunis.

The Iraqi government statement described the visit as “a significant move to bolster relations between Iraq and Tunisia,” adding that a high-level meeting took place at the Carthage Presidential Palace with President of Tunisia Kais Saied. Both sides discussed “a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues,” according to the statement.

“The discussions centred around enhancing co-operation across various sectors, with both parties expressing a strong commitment to advancing their shared interests,” it said. In recent months, Baghdad and Tunis boosted bilateral relations, signing nearly 20 memorandum of understandings in different fields. Tunisia has also lifted visa requirements for Iraqi tourists.

“This relationship has recently been strengthened by the signing of nearly twenty memoranda of understanding, aimed at deepening collaboration in areas such as tourism and economic development,” the statement added.

To foster economic ties, both countries agreed on establishing a joint business council between Iraq and Tunisia, it said without elaborating. The leaders also addressed the continuing situation in Gaza, calling for a “resolute and clear stance against the continuous assaults by the Zionist entity against unarmed civilians”.

Tunisia was Mr Al Sudani's second stop after Egypt where he discussed with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi ways to save the region from the “grave crises” threatening its security and stability.

“The meeting witnessed an exchange of views on the means to save the region from the grave crises that are shaking it and threatening its stability … they agreed on the necessity of reducing regional escalation,” an Egyptian presidential statement said. The leaders also emphasised the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and ending the humanitarian crisis.

