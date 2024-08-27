Egypt and Iraq discuss saving the region from 'grave crises'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani discussed ways to save the region from the “grave crises” threatening its security and stability during talks on Tuesday.

Mr Al Sudani visited New Alamein, a coastal city north of Cairo and the summer seat of the government.

“The meeting witnessed an exchange of views on the means to save the region from the grave crises that are shaking it and threatening its stability … they agreed on the necessity of reducing regional escalation,” an Egyptian presidential statement said.

The two leaders also emphasised the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and ending the humanitarian crisis in the sector.

Egypt has attempted, with Qatar and the US, to broker a ceasefire in the 10-month-old war in Gaza as well as a hostage and prisoner swap.

The need for a pause in the Gaza war became more urgent after a rise in regional tensions after the assassination of Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month. Israel did not comment on the killing, however, it did claim responsibility for the assassination of top Hezbollah commander, Fouad Shukr, in Beirut in July.

Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah had their most intense exchange of cross-border hostilities on Sunday, underlining the potential for the Gaza war to grow into a wider conflict.

Iraq is also home to several powerful militias backed by Iran, which have attacked US forces in Iraq and across the region in solidarity with Hamas.

Mr Al Sudani “affirmed Iraq's commitment to co-operation and openness towards Egyptian companies, particularly in the areas of housing, agriculture, and water management,” a statement said.

They had “extensive discussions” in the areas of oil, agriculture, and water management, as well as the trilateral co-operation with Jordan in what is known as The New Levant Initiative to boost mainly commercial co-operation between the three countries.

Company+Profile Name:+Thndr

Started:+2019

Co-founders:+Ahmad+Hammouda+and+Seif+Amr

Sector:+FinTech

Headquarters:+Egypt

UAE+base:+Hub71,+Abu+Dhabi

Current+number+of+staff:+More+than+150

Funds+raised:+$22+million+

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



Company profile Name: Pyppl Established: 2017 Founders: Antti Arponen and Phil Reynolds Based: UAE Sector: financial services Investment: $18.5 million Employees: 150 Funding stage: series A, closed in 2021 Investors: venture capital companies, international funds, family offices, high-net-worth individuals

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens