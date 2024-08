Alparlsan Bayraktar, Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, meets Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, Minister of Petroleum of Somalia in Istanbul, before signing a deal. Photo: Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources

Alparlsan Bayraktar, Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, meets Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, Minister of Petroleum of Somalia in Istanbul, before signing a deal. Photo: Turkish Ministry of En Show more