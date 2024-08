Salah El Deen street, one of Islamic Cairo's main roads. On its western side lies the Saladdin Citadel and in the distance, the city's famed Sultan Hasan Mosque can be seen. Kamal Tabikha / The National

Salah El Deen street, one of Islamic Cairo's main roads. On its western side lies the Saladdin Citadel and in the distance, the city's famed Sultan Hasan Mosque can be seen. Kamal Tabikha / The Nation Show more