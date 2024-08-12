Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Jordan, Syria and Lebanon

An <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/earthquakes/" target="_blank">earthquake</a> measuring 4.8-magnitude struck <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan/" target="_blank">Jordan</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan/" target="_blank">Syria</a> late on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), with residents in both countries and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> feeling its impact. GFZ said the quake was at a depth of 10km. It had earlier reported the magnitude at 5.46 but revised it down minutes later. The earthquake's epicentre was registered as near the Syrian city of Hama, Syria's state news agency said. Residents across Syria felt the quake, with people in the northern city of Azaz saying they had flashbacks to the deadly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2024/02/05/it-changed-our-lives-syrian-survivor-recalls-devastating-turkey-earthquake-one-year-on/" target="_blank">2023 earthquake that killed thousands in northern Syria and neighbouring Turkey</a>. The Syrian civil defence operating in opposition-held areas of the war-torn country said they had been sent to several areas to respond to any emergency, but had not received reports of any damage thus far. On Monday in Syria's Turkish-controlled north, many residents rushed out of their houses in a panic, AFP reported. Damascus resident Roba, 35, who did not give her last name, said the latest quake revived painful memories of last year's devastating tremor. "We panicked and rushed out of the building," said Roba, an accountant. "I was afraid that what happened during the last earthquake would happen again", with buildings collapsing on sleeping people, she said. "We do not have the courage to go back to the 11th floor where we live." In Salamiya, a town about 30km east of Hama city, residents rushed out into the dark streets out of fear, said Nasser Duyub, a state employee living there. "My son was sleeping, I don't know how I grabbed him and got out of the house," Mr Duyub told Reuters. Residents said they saw a balcony collapse and ambulances treating people who had fainted. Jordan's state news agency reported a 3.9-magnitude aftershock less than an hour after the initial quake. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said "some residents of Beirut" and other areas "felt a light earthquake at 11.56pm".