Palestinians wave flags and chant slogans in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on July 31, 2024, during a demonstration denouncing the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. AFP
Palestinians wave flags and chant slogans in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on July 31, 2024, during a demonstration denouncing the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. AFP
Palestinians in West Bank want unity after Haniyeh assassination
Despite fears of region-wide instability, the occupied territory saw little public anger after the killing Hamas leader