Members of Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom and youths take part in an exercise aimed at handling war situations, in Kibbutz Afek in northern Israel on July 31, 2024. AFP
Members of Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom and youths take part in an exercise aimed at handling war situations, in Kibbutz Afek in northern Israel on July 31, 2024. AFP
Lebanon and Israel closer to wider war as Hezbollah mourns senior commander Fouad Shukr
Group's leader Hassan Nasrallah due to speak about killing on Thursday
The National
01 August, 2024