Beirut residents fear escalation after Israeli attack 'crosses red lines'

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/30/israel-attacks-beirut-in-response-to-deadly-strike-in-occupied-golan-heights/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The site of an<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/07/30/israel-and-lebanon-lodge-complaints-against-each-other-at-un-security-council/" target="_blank"> Israeli drone strike</a> in a Beirut suburb remained sealed off on Wednesday as rescuers continued searching through the rubble of the residential building hit the previous night. At least four people were killed and dozens injured when three missiles struck in the Haret Hriek municipality of the Lebanese capital's densely populated southern suburb of Dahieh. “There is a high possibility that there are still people under the rubble,” a municipality employee told <i>The National</i>. The Israeli attack destroyed part of the building where its target, high-ranking Hezbollah commander <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/31/hezbollah-commander-fouad-shukr-beirut/" target="_blank">Fouad Shukr</a>, was staying, and damaged others nearby. Hezbollah confirmed Mr Shukr was in the building at the time of the strike but not that he was killed. Israel claims to have killed him. The attack killed two women and two children. The children were identified as Amira and Hassan Fadallah, six and 10 years old, respectively. One of the women was identified as Wasila Baydoun, while the other victim's identity is so far unknown. Tuesday's attack was only the second time Israel has targeted Beirut since Hezbollah and the Israeli military began exchanging attacks at the border on October 8, and the first in which civilians were killed. The area was tense on Wednesday, with a large security presence from both the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah. Workers were already repairing the shattered windows of some shops in the neighbourhood, many of which had stayed closed. Most residents refused to give interviews, saying the situation was too sensitive, while those who did expressed<b> </b>defiance and concerns over a potential escalation. “We were peacefully smoking narguileh when we heard a huge boom. It was like an earthquake,” said Hussein Krayem, 50, owner of corner shop near the site. “They've crossed a red line. I didn't expect them to target Dahieh. Now it’s 'an eye for an eye'.'” Mr Krayem's shop was one of the few open, even though the area was largely deserted. “We want to live and die on our land,” he said. “We're not leaving.” The owner of an open mini-mart beside the site of the attack, who gave her name as Layla, said she would support whatever retaliation Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah chose, at any cost. “We are waiting for Hezbollah to decide the appropriate response but we expect a significant one,” she said. “We're not scared. We're used to it. We've been through many wars, especially as our family comes from the south.” Southern Lebanon, the residents of which have suffered extensive displacement and damage to homes and farmland since October, has a long history of warfare with Israel, which occupied the region until 2000. The last war Hezbollah fought with Israel was in 2006. At least 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 158 Israelis, mainly soldiers, were killed. Beirut's southern areas were particularly badly hit. Other residents said they would leave the southern suburb immediately if a bigger war starts. “Of course we will leave if something happens. We're scared for our family. Many people already left yesterday,” Moussa Riad, 51, said. “We're mentally preparing to leave and go to the mountains if anything happens." He said he had opened his shop and was staying in the neighbourhood for now because he didn't have any choice “but to continue living”. “It is calm now, but we expect a big escalation after this terrorist escalation. Killing and wounding civilians, this is unjustifiable.”