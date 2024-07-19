Girls walk with water containers past a puddle of sewage water from collapsed underground pipes in Khan Younis in Gaza. Polio has been detected in samples taken from sewage in the enclave. AFP
Thousands at risk as traces of polio detected in Gaza's sewage
Disease makes a return more than 25 years after it was first eradicated